D.C. Digest: Inhofe wants Pentagon to drop vaccination mandate

Dots and dashes: Inhofe warned of “big gaps” between the U.S. military’s “outdated and inadequate test capabilities” and those of Russia and China. ... Inhofe and Lankford joined the rest of Senate Republicans in filibustering the Democrats’ latest voting rights bill, which they characterized as a “federal takeover” of elections. ... Oklahoma’s Republican congressional delegation continued heaping scorn on President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration pressure on the United States’ southern border, with 4th District Congressman Tom Cole asserting “our communities are less safe, and our country is on the verge of bankruptcy” because of them and Lankford raising money on what he’s calling “the worst year ever for illegal immigration.” ... The delegation, and particularly Lankford and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, also continued describing Democratic efforts to increase financial as “snooping.” ... Hern again blamed “exorbitant handouts” from the federal government and what he said has been Biden’s “failure to prioritize return-to-work policies” for ongoing labor shortages, although those studying the issue say the reasons are more complex, including a huge surge in start-up businesses. ... Inhofe joined Republican colleagues in requesting an investigation of the special immigrant visa program for Afghan evacuees. ... Third District Congressman Frank Lucas joined a bipartisan push to make public contract terms between meat packers and producers. ... Lankford signed onto an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case of a Bremerton, Washington, football coach fired because he refused to stop praying on the field after games. ... Inhofe said the loss of the USS Bonhomme Richard to fire last year illustrates the nation’s need to expand its warship-building capabilities. ... Roll Call reported Congress refused more than $1 billion in spending reallocations requested by the Pentagon, choosing instead to order aircraft and other weapons system the military brass considers unnecessary or low priority.