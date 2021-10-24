D.C. Digest: Inhofe wants Pentagon to drop vaccination mandate

De-mandating: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, last week called on the Biden administration to rescind its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military personnel.
The mandate is supposed to prevent a debilitating COVID outbreak in the ranks, but Inhofe argues it may do more harm than good.
“Responses to inquiries from the Senate Armed Services Committee ... as to the impacts on readiness, consequences for failure to comply with the mandate and anticipated manning challenges have been unsatisfactory,” Inhofe said in a written statement.
“Tens of thousands of service members have yet to comply with the vaccination order. The ambiguity of the various policies combined with unrealistic timelines and processes for granting exemptions will ensure that tens of thousands of personnel are unable to comply.”
Going viral: U.S. Sen. James Lankford joined a group of Republicans trying to stop federal funding of gain-of-function research.
Such research “forces” mutations in pathogens in order to study them, theoretically with the intent of developing strategies for defeating them. The research is considered risky, though, because of the danger that pathogens may escape or be developed for more sinister means.
Some believe the COVID-19 virus may have been unleashed through this type of research.
Gain-of-function research was suspended during the Obama administration because of safety concerns but reinstated by the Trump administration after a reworking of safety protocols.
40,000’s a crowd: Former NASA administrator and 1st District Congressman Jim Bridenstine told a Senate panel that satellites and space junk will soon be colliding faster than new satellites can be sent into space.
“We are beginning an era of large, multisatellite constellations when Federal Communications Commission rules on debris mitigation apply on a satellite-by-satellite basis,” said Bridenstine, now a space industry executive.
“Requiring a failure probability of less than 1/1,000 over 5 years makes sense for a single satellite,” he said. “However, if 40,000 satellites are launched into the same orbital shell, each with a probability of failure of 1/1,000, there will be 40 failures on average. In short, the current requirement for low probability of failure becomes the inevitability of numerous failures.”
“Dramatic increases in space collisions, and new space debris, are expected within just a few years,” Bridenstine said.
Freedman: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge urged other Oklahoma tribes to follow the lead of the Cherokee Nation, which earlier this year agreed to open citizenship to descendants of Cherokee freedmen.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe warned of “big gaps” between the U.S. military’s “outdated and inadequate test capabilities” and those of Russia and China. ... Inhofe and Lankford joined the rest of Senate Republicans in filibustering the Democrats’ latest voting rights bill, which they characterized as a “federal takeover” of elections. ... Oklahoma’s Republican congressional delegation continued heaping scorn on President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration pressure on the United States’ southern border, with 4th District Congressman Tom Cole asserting “our communities are less safe, and our country is on the verge of bankruptcy” because of them and Lankford raising money on what he’s calling “the worst year ever for illegal immigration.” ... The delegation, and particularly Lankford and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, also continued describing Democratic efforts to increase financial as “snooping.” ... Hern again blamed “exorbitant handouts” from the federal government and what he said has been Biden’s “failure to prioritize return-to-work policies” for ongoing labor shortages, although those studying the issue say the reasons are more complex, including a huge surge in start-up businesses. ... Inhofe joined Republican colleagues in requesting an investigation of the special immigrant visa program for Afghan evacuees. ... Third District Congressman Frank Lucas joined a bipartisan push to make public contract terms between meat packers and producers. ... Lankford signed onto an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case of a Bremerton, Washington, football coach fired because he refused to stop praying on the field after games. ... Inhofe said the loss of the USS Bonhomme Richard to fire last year illustrates the nation’s need to expand its warship-building capabilities. ... Roll Call reported Congress refused more than $1 billion in spending reallocations requested by the Pentagon, choosing instead to order aircraft and other weapons system the military brass considers unnecessary or low priority.