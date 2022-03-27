D.C. Digest: Inhofe says U.S. running out of bullets and bombs

Empty Arsenal: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said the U.S. military is low on munitions, and current production is not keeping up with demand.

“For example,” Inhofe told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, “we’re sending thousands of Stingers to Ukraine, and we don’t even have a hot production line.”

On March 16, the U.S. said it was sending an additional 800 Stinger missile systems and 2,000 Javelins to Ukraine. Both are portable guided missile systems, with the Javelin primarily an anti-tank weapon and the Stinger capable of surface-to-air and air-to-air use.

The latest allocation would bring to nearly 20,000 the number of missiles sent to Ukraine in the past month, according to Forbes. That report said the U.S. still has plenty of Javelins, but noted Stingers are out of production and the Iowa munitions plant that manufactures the warheads for both is undergoing major renovations.

After Inhofe’s comments, a high-ranking Pentagon official said he believes production of the weapons system can be raised to replenish the U.S. arsenal, according to Defense News.

Inhofe joined other Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee asking the Biden administration for a 5% above-inflation boost in defense spending

Blaming Biden: Oklahoma’s all-Republican congressional delegation continued to pile blame on President Joe Biden and Democrats for the country’s highest inflation rates in 40 years without acknowledging the lowest unemployment in more than 50.

“Rather than encouraging Americans to get back to work and advancing policies to get our economy back on track, President Biden and Democrats have supported keeping polices in place that incentivize workers to stay home on unemployment,” said 4th District Congressman Tom Cole in his weekly email.

While Cole acknowledged the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine “factor in” to inflation, he put most of the blame on the Democrats’ $2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act — most of which has not actually been spent yet, but that some think has contributed to higher costs on such things as building materials and, perhaps in some cases, wages and compensation as businesses vie for workers in a tight labor market.

Dots and dashes: Sen. James Lankford said 1.1 million immigrants could surge across the U.S. border with Mexico if the Biden administration discontinues immediate expulsions under Title 42, a section of law that allows such actions during public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. … Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin became a co-sponsor of legislation to ban transgender women from women’s sports. … Third District Congressman Frank Lucas signed onto legislation he said will give rural communities more financial flexibility in combating homelessness. ... Cole was the only member of the Oklahoma delegation to publicly acknowledge the death of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, telling constituents, “As a proud American, Madeleine Albright will be missed by all. She served America with grace, pride and distinction.” … Inhofe joined an effort to increase impact aid to schools financially affected by federal presence through such things as military bases and American Indian reservations. … Lankford continued advocating for more American military support of Ukraine, while Democrats knocked him and other members of the Oklahoma delegation for voting against this month’s $1.5 trillion spending bill that included $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid for the besieged nation. … Lankford was among 85 members asking the U.S. International Trade Commission to eliminate duties on phosphate fertilizer products imported from Morocco and hold off on new duties for urea ammonium fertilizer from Trinidad and Tobago.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

