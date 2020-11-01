D.C. digest: HHS backs off decision that would have cost Oklahoma hospitals

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services back off a ruling that would have required Oklahoma hospitals to return some of the $1.15 billion in COVID-related aid they have received this year.

Oklahoma’s congressional delegation and, in particular, Rep. Frank Lucas, whose 3rd District is largely comprised of rural Oklahoma, were among those urging HHS to reconsider.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our hospitals have relied on distributions from HHS’ Provider Relief Fund to care for thousands of individuals and families and to help them keep their doors open during these challenging times,” Lucas said. “The pandemic is far from over, and those on the frontlines day in and day out deserve stability and certainty, as they dedicate and commit their lives for the health of our communities.”

You bet: Oklahoma is the second least likely state to vote for Joe Biden this election, according to online gambling site betonline.ag.

The site, which is headquartered in Panama and has an Antigua and Barbuda internet domain registration, also reported that large sums are being bet on President Donald Trump to win re-election. It said the activity is similar to the closing days of the 2016 campaign.