D.C. Digest: Environmental group threatens lawsuit over lesser prairie chicken

Grouse-ing about: A wildlife conservation group says it will sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service unless it protects the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act within 60 days.

The Center for Biological Diversity and a predecessor organization have been trying to get the birds listed for nearly 30 years. According to biologists, the lesser prairie chicken’s habitat and numbers have shrunk considerably since the late 1800s. They are now found in a few pockets on the southern Plains, including northwestern Oklahoma.

Last year, the UFWS proposed listing some populations, including those in Oklahoma, as threatened and others as endangered. The rule was supposed to be finalized in June but wasn’t.

Energy and agriculture interests oppose the classification, which would create more work and expense for them. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has maintained the birds are prospering in Oklahoma thanks to voluntary conservation efforts.

Land sakes: U.S. Sen. James Lankford joined the chorus of mostly Republican lawmakers demanding closer scrutiny of foreign land acquisitions in the United States.

Lankford said he’ll introduce legislation to curtail foreign, and especially Chinese, ownership of U.S. agricultural land.

Lankford was also among several senators to ask Homeland Security Chairman Gary Peters of Michigan for a hearing on Chinese influence on the Federal Reserve System.

Apple polishing: Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin gave a back-to-school shout-out to teachers.

“Teachers do more than just educate our kids with reading, writing, and arithmetic,” he said in weekly comments to constituents. “They teach them valuable life lessons that they will carry with them for decades. Especially in rural towns like the one my wife Christie and I grew up in, and where we have raised our family, teachers and their families become part of our own lives.”

Dots and dashes: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas was out last week with what was described as a mild case of breakthrough COVID-19. … Lankford moved forward with legislation allowing state and federal officials to jam cell phone signals in prisons. … To no one’s surprise, Oklahoma’s entire delegation voted against the Democrats’ climate, health care and revenue bill passed along party lines late Friday. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice is in on legislation to give military families more input on base housing, including at Tinker Air Force Base, following a scandal involving private contractors.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World