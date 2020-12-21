CVS Health begins doling out COVID-19 vaccines at skilled nursing, assisted living facilities across the country

CVS Health began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to patients in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across the country on Monday, including more than 27,000 in Oklahoma.

A total of 176 long-term care facilities in Oklahoma have selected CVS Health as their “vaccine partner” through a Centers for Disease Control Survey, though the exact list of locations is considered confidential, a CVS Health spokesperson said.

More than 400 nursing homes or long-term care facilities in the state have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Long-term care residents and staff are included in Phase 1 of the state’s vaccination plan, along with high-risk health care and public health care workers and medical first responders.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” Larry J. Merlo, president and chief executive officer of CVS Health, said in a news release. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”