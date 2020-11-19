Cutting capacity would curb spread better than curfew on bars, restaurants, COVID-19 expert says

The state’s new curfew for bars and restaurants isn’t likely to significantly slow virus spread, the University of Oklahoma’s COVID chief says, adding that a new study shows limiting the capacity at those establishments would be more effective.

Few restaurants are open past the 11 p.m. cutoff, and Dr. Dale Bratzler said he sees anecdotally that bars are crowded well before that time.

However, the new requirement of 6 feet of distance between tables could result in a de facto reduction to capacity at some establishments, said Bratzler, enterprise chief quality officer for OU Medicine.

“It might be a good thing,” he said. “I don’t know how many restaurants will have to make substantial changes with respect to the number of people that can do indoor dining or not with this, and whether anybody will be actually enforcing it or regulating it.”

The White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated Nov. 15 noted that effective practices to decrease transmission in public spaces include limiting indoor restaurant capacity to less than 25% and restricting hours until weekly case rates and test positivity decrease into yellow-zone guidelines.