Crimes worth the crash? 18 people killed in 5 years of OHP pursuits

“If a department doesn’t have a strict policy like this, then you wind up with tragedies,” said Wexler, a former Boston Police officer.

A well-defined policy would include limitations specifically offering direction to troopers to remove some of the many variables, such as what to do if passengers are on board, Alpert said.

“We see periodically babies in the car; we see kids in car seats. Well you know they aren’t complicit in the crime,” he said. “They’re innocent people trapped in the vehicle. So are we going to put them at risk? And is that worth it?”

IACP’s model pursuit policy published in 2015 discourages chases for minor violations, authorizing them only when an officer holds reasonable belief the suspect is a danger to human life or threat to cause serious injury if allowed to flee.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office in its annual safety plans encourages law enforcement entities to adopt policies similar to those recommended by IACP to govern pursuits.

In a written response, OHP said it considered IACP recommendations and listed multiple instances in which it says it used the group’s suggestions in its policy — cited earlier in the article — but not wording to specifically discourage or prohibit pursuing for minor violations.