Zena man arrested in wife's fatal shooting, OSBI says

Jay, Zena

JAY — A Delaware County man faces a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of his wife. 

John Hackathorn, 52, of Zena is being held without bond at the Delaware County jail, said Brooke Arbeitman, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman.

He was arrested after his wife, Mary Ann Hackathorn, 60, was found dead at a Jay residence Wednesday night.

