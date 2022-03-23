Woman linked to shooting of hospital security guard found not guilty by reason of insanity

A woman charged in connection with the shooting of a hospital security guard has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Following a non-jury trial in Tulsa federal court, U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell on Tuesday made the finding and ordered Karee Dawn Alvarez, 21, be committed to a federal prison medical facility until she is eligible for release.

Alvarez was arrested after a Hillcrest Medical Center security guard was shot May 27 in the chest in a hospital parking lot near 11th Street and Utica Avenue.

The security guard, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, suffered minor injuries before returning fire and wounding Alvarez in the hands, arms and torso.

Prior to being shot, the guard was investigating a report of gunshots in the area when he approached Alvarez, who was sitting in a silver car in the hospital parking lot.

Alvarez said that she too had heard noises, but she said the sound was firecrackers that she had been lighting, according to court records.

When asked where she was getting the firecrackers, Alvarez allegedly stated, “Right here,” just before grabbing the handgun and shooting the guard, according to court records.

Officials later determined that Alvarez had just been released from the hospital and had been wandering in the parking lot, checking for unlocked vehicles, when she found a silver unlocked car with a gun inside.

A grand jury indicted Alvarez on Sept. 7, charging her with assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and carrying, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The charges were filed in federal court because Alvarez is a member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and the crime occurred in Indian Country, according to court records.

Both prosecutors and Alvarez’s defense attorney later agreed to medical reports describing her mental condition at the time of the assault.

“Based upon the stipulations and evidence presented, the Court finds that the government has met its burden to prove that Ms. Alvarez committed the offenses charged in the indictment,” Frizzell wrote in his special verdict.

“The Court also finds, based on the stipulations and psychological reports, that Ms. Alvarez has proven by clear and convincing evidence that she suffered from a severe mental disease or defect, she was not able to understand what she was doing at the time, or to understand that it was wrong,” Frizzell wrote.

He set an April 28 hearing date to receive an update on Alvarez’s condition.

In the meantime, Frizzell ordered Alvarez to undergo further psychiatric or psychological examination to determine whether her release would create a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person or serious damage to property of another.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.