Woman gets 20 years in child sex abuse case; husband sentenced to 25 years

A husband and wife from Tahlequah have been sentenced to 25 years and 20 years respectively after a wide-ranging investigation into an allegation of child sex abuse.

John Haynes, 44, and Jennifer Mason, 37, entered pleas in Cherokee County District Court.

Mason pleaded guilty June 17 to one count of sexual abuse of a child and one count of procuring, producing, distributing or possessing child pornography.

Haynes pleaded no contest March 25 to one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and one count of aggravated possession of child pornography.

Haynes will be a lifetime registered sex offender, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

According to the release, digital chat logs had been reported to authorities by the service provider, with concerns that Mason had participated in Haynes' abuse of an infant. On May 1, 2020, OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children agents and Department of Homeland Security-Tulsa agents served a federal search warrant at the couple's Tahlequah residence.

Haynes was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County jail, with further evidence prompting Mason's arrest the next month, the OSBI release states.