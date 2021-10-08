Welch girls: After another fruitless search, investigator marks Picher site off list

PICHER — Just as was the case with earlier searches, the search for Lauria Bible’s and Ashley Freeman’s remains on Friday failed to turn up any significant evidence.

“It’s now up to God to show us where to look,” said investigator Gary Stansill.

The Picher property searched Friday once belonged to David Pennington, a suspect along with Phil Welch and Ronnie Busick in the Dec. 30, 1999, arson and shooting deaths of Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, and the disappearance and presumed deaths of the two 16-year-old girls.

The Bible family had prayed for divine intervention during the search Friday.

Before search dogs were released onto the property, Lorene Bible and her family offered up a familiar prayer of “hopefully finding the girls today.”

Pennington’s former mobile home site is three blocks from the site of Welch’s mobile home, where investigators believe the girls were tortured, raped, drugged and kept captive for about two weeks in January 2000 before being killed.

Welch and Pennington have since died; Busick has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term in the case on a reduced charge of accessory to murder.