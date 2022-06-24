Watch Now: Oklahoma attorney general clarifies that abortion is prohibited in state now

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling Friday that overturned the federal right to an abortion means Oklahoma can now enforce its own anti-abortion laws, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said.

The Republican attorney general issued notice Friday that a so-called state "trigger law," one that was to take effect should Roe be overturned, means abortion is now illegal in the state.

“And so, as of this morning, abortions performed in Oklahoma or solicited in Oklahoma are illegal,” O’Connor said during an afternoon press conference.

Earlier, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat shared a letter via Twitter that he received Friday morning from O'Connor.

“As a result of Dobbs (the plaintiff in today’s Supreme Court ruling), the authority of the state of Oklahoma to prohibit abortion has been confirmed, and the state may enforce Section 861 of Title 21 of the Oklahoma Statutes or enact a similar statute prohibiting abortion throughout pregnancy,” O’Connor wrote in a letter sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, Secretary of State Brian Bingman and Treat.

Senate Bill 1555, known as a trigger law, was signed and became law on April 29. It reinstates Oklahoma’s pre-Roe criminal abortion laws such those in Title 21, Chapter 32, Section 861 of Oklahoma statutes.

The laws take effect again with the reversal or substantial modification of Roe v. Wade. SB 1555 also keeps on the books certain abortion restrictions adopted since the Roe decision.

The pre-Roe laws, which have not been enforced in nearly 50 years, make performance of an abortion a felony punishable by two to five years in prison. It provides an exception for medical emergencies.

In late May, Stitt signed another abortion bill, with the resulting law banning abortion at conception.

That law, known as House Bill 4327, would be enforced through civil lawsuits rather than criminal prosecution. It became effective immediately upon Stitt’s signature.

It allows third parties to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion, with damages of not less than $10,000 to be awarded for each abortion.

HB 4327 has exceptions to save the life of the unborn child, to remove a dead unborn child, and to remove an ectopic pregnancy.

It also has exceptions to save the life of a woman in a medical emergency or if the pregnancy is the result of rape, sexual assault or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.

The measure does not bar the use of contraception.

