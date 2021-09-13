Watch now: Board recommends Julius Jones' death sentence be commuted

Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board has voted to recommend Julius Jones' death sentence be commuted to life with the possibility of parole.

Jones has been on death row since 1999 after being convicted in the slaying of Paul Howell, 45.

Jones was 19 at the time of the murder and has requested clemency after his defense was unable to obtain post-conviction relief via appeals in the court system. He has support of many high-profile individuals and groups in maintaining his innocence.

With the recommendation from the board, Jones' request now goes to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has final say on whether to grant the commutation.

This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more.

