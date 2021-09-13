Watch now: Board recommends Julius Jones' death sentence be commuted

Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board has voted to recommend Julius Jones' death sentence be commuted to life with the possibility of parole.
Jones has been on death row since 1999 after being convicted in the slaying of Paul Howell, 45.
Jones was 19 at the time of the murder and has requested clemency after his defense was unable to obtain post-conviction relief via appeals in the court system. He has support of many high-profile individuals and groups in maintaining his innocence.
With the recommendation from the board, Jones' request now goes to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has final say on whether to grant the commutation.
“Not one of these celebrities (supporting Julius Jones) ... tried to reach out to me or my family,” Rachel Howell said. "Little do they realize, they are advocating for someone who shot a father in front of his sister and children."
In an unusual move, the state Supreme Court was petitioned to remove two Pardon and Parole Board members from the hearing due to allegations of bias and impropriety. Jones' case has gotten national attention via celebrity interventions.
“I think it is telling the only case he (Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater) is coming to this court on is one where we have a very robust claim of innocence on behalf of Mr. Jones,” an attorney for Jones said. “There is a real possibility Mr. Jones will get commutation, and the petitioner doesn’t want that to happen."
The action comes after the state put the death penalty on hold following the 2014 botched execution of Clayton Lockett, the 2015 execution of Charles Warner using the wrong drug, a review of the lethal-injection protocol and litigation.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has requested execution dates for the inmates.
Supporters of Julius Jones, who has been on death row in Oklahoma since 1999, march on Feb. 25 to the offices of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, where they presented a petition with 6.2 million signatures calling for Jones' death sentence to be commuted.