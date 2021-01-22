Wagoner County woman arrested in death, dismemberment of roommate

A Wagoner County woman has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death and dismemberment of her roommate, whom she reported missing more than nine months ago.
Kore Bommeli was arrested Thursday in Dane County, Wisconsin, and is awaiting transportation back to Oklahoma to face charges in the April slaying of Talina Galloway, a Wagoner County Sheriff's Office news release states.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp also filed a charge against Bommeli alleging desecration of a human corpse based on allegations that she dismembered Galloway and placed her body parts in a freezer that had been dumped in the woods in Arkansas.
Bommeli was free on bond pending the resolution of a weapons-possession case in Wagoner County at the time of her arrest.
The news release indicates that the Polk County sheriff's deputies in Arkansas responded to a report of a foul smell on Jan. 14 and discovered the remains in a freezer.
Officials with the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's Office notified the Wagoner County deputies on Jan. 19 of a tentative identification of the remains as Galloway, whose death was classified as a homicide.
Bommeli, according to the press release, lived with Galloway in a lake community in Wagoner County at the time she reported Galloway missing on April 17. While authorities investigated Galloway's disappearance, they said they became suspicious of Bommeli due to inconsistent statements, and they claimed that she "later was proven to be deceptive in her reporting of the circumstances surrounding the disappearance" of her roommate.
"The investigation into the disappearance (of) Talina Galloway was a very tedious and exhaustive investigation," Wagoner County Sgt. Jeff Halfacre said in the release. He pointed out that the investigation took nine months and required the work of authorities from multiple jurisdictions across state lines.
"Wagoner County residents can be proud tonight of the dedicated investigators who worked tirelessly to ensure Talina Galloway did not die in vain," Halfacre said. "Virtually every member of our investigative division worked around the clock, traveling to multiple jurisdictions across multiple states, during a global pandemic, navigating difficult investigative barriers, to solve this terrible crime."
Once investigators began considering Bommeli a person of interest, she reportedly stopped cooperating with them. A witness in Polk County, Arkansas, said she saw suspicious activity on June 8 involving a truck and trailer driving into a secluded area adjacent to the Ouachita National Forest south of Mena, Arkansas.
While no one was around, the witness — who followed the vehicle — documented the tag number and noticed a "foul odor" coming from the trailer, along with a "foul-smelling thick liquid" pooled on the trailer's floor. Though Polk County deputies didn't contact the witness directly, it reported sending a deputy to the area to investigate the suspicious activity report.
The same witness, according to the press release, was walking in the woods Jan. 14 when she came across a white box-style freezer that had its lid taped shut and emitted a "foul smell." The witness subsequently called the Polk County Sheriff's Office to report the incident and also provided the tag number of the vehicle documented in June, which was registered to Galloway.
When Polk County deputies arrived at the site, they discovered "what appeared to be dismembered human remains" in the freezer and notified the Arkansas Medical Examiner's Office.
