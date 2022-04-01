Vinita man pleads guilty in federal court on child sex abuse charges

A Vinita man pleaded entered a plea Friday in federal court on allegations he sexually abused five children age 7 to 16 years old over the course of 16 years.

Roy Edward Williams, 63, pleaded guilty in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma to five counts of coercion and enticement of a minor in Indian Country and to possession of child pornography.

During the period of the alleged abuse, Williams was a member and preacher at Bunker Hill Baptist Church in Vinita from around November 2002 to December 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He was originally charged in Craig County District Court before those charges were dropped on jurisdictional grounds; Williams is a Cherokee citizen, and the crimes are alleged to have occurred within the Cherokee reservation.

Williams also is accused of taking sexually explicit photographs of several of the victims, attempting to bribe several victims immediately following the sexual abuse and threatening several victims in an effort to stop them from reporting the abuse.

“Roy Williams preyed upon five children over the course of 16 years. He violated their innocence, sense of safety, and trust,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a news release. “In several of these incidents, some adults failed to report the abuse. When children disclose they’ve been victims of sexual abuse, adults need to listen and act on their behalf. Children should not have to hide the abuse they’ve endured nor feel ashamed for the appalling actions of a predator.”