Vigil held for Muskogee mass-slaying victims; man accused is charged with six counts of first-degree murder

MUSKOGEE — Dozens of community members gathered under the Civic Center’s gazebo Wednesday evening, bowing their heads in prayer and lifting up not only the victims of Tuesday’s mass homicide that left five children and one man dead but also the man who is accused of taking their lives.
“Father, we know you want everyone to be saved,” Pastor Gary Hall prayed as “amens” flickered throughout the crowd like the candles’ flames.
The support was apparent, but probably the loudest praise came before that, when Hall took the stand and informed listeners that Brittany Anderson, the mother of the children who was also shot, was “up and talking.”
Members of the crowd let out a collective sigh of gratitude during a celebratory applause.
“We praise God for his healing power,” Hall said.
The candlelight vigil, held for shooting victims Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; Que’dynce Anderson, 9; and Javarion Lee, 24, had a significant emphasis on faith and resiliency.
Mayor Marlon Coleman, who declared Wednesday a day of prayer, urged the crowd to remember that no one vigil or show of support will help Brittany Anderson.
“She is a young mother who will wake up five voices short of what she’s used to hearing in the morning,” Coleman said. “She will need us for decades to come.”
Pastor Emery Mason prayed for the first responders affected by the tragic scene, many of whom gathered on the grass beyond the gazebo, before Coleman prayed for the family and those gathered. He stepped aside to pray over a family member of the victims while a pianist led the crowd in “Amazing Grace.”
Those gathered represented a diverse cross-section of the Muskogee community. Young and old, in uniform or casual clothes, they talked with one another after the service, some even rushing to comfort the family member who was present. One family even presented a handmade poster decorated with pictures of the children circulating on social media.
Among the families gathered was Lizbeth Alonso with her daughters and nieces. One of her nieces attended Creek Elementary School with one of the victims, Alonso said, and they wanted to show their support for the family. Each held a star balloon in anticipation of a balloon release scheduled for Friday.
The school has made grief counselors available to the students, Alonso said, but her family spoke to the girls, not in any detail, explaining that their classmate isn’t coming back.
“As a mother,” Alonso said, “I wouldn’t be able to consider the idea that my children were gone.”
In his remarks about Brittany Anderson, Hall said she is aware of her children’s deaths. The mother of eight has three surviving children who were unharmed in the shooting — a 1-month-old, a 1-year-old and a 7-year-old — said her older sister, Raven Anderson.
Pridgeon, the man accused of killing the children — three of them his own — along with his adult brother, reportedly called 911 after the shootings, asking for emergency medical services to respond to the scene before he fled.
Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin released that detail during a press conference called Wednesday afternoon to discuss developments in the case.
Pridgeon, 25, was charged with six counts of first-degree murder, one count of shooting with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, District Attorney Orvil Loge said. He was arraigned Wednesday, and his next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Officers responded to the couple’s home in the 900 block of Indiana Street about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday on a report that shots had been fired. One officer shot at Pridgeon as he left the home but missed, Hamlin said.
"The suspect came out of the home with a weapon in his hand, and he refused to drop it," she said.
Pridgeon then led officers on a short foot pursuit before being apprehended, police said. Hamlin said Pridgeon didn't have a weapon on him when he was taken into custody but that one was found nearby.
Hamlin and Loge each declined to discuss any possible motives Pridgeon might have had for the shootings, and his charging affidavit stated only that he "shot the victims causing their death."
A decision on whether to pursue the death penalty against him will be made at a later date, Loge said, after the investigation is complete and the family has had a chance to speak about the matter.
"Right now we're going to focus on the victims and the victims' family," Loge said.
Loge's office is working with victims assistance organizations to assist the families in whatever they may need, be it counseling or monetary help with funeral services.
A GoFundMe page Raven Anderson created for donations surpassed its $35,000 goal in one day, nearing $40,000 from more than 900 donors Wednesday evening. The family has also been told an anonymous donor volunteered to foot the bill for the services, Anderson said, and she expressed the family’s gratitude for the kindness and generosity of members of the community.
“We’re all hanging on,” the sister said of her family. “I’m hurt but trying to stay strong. I have to for Brittany.”
A mother of two, Anderson said she’d often play “fun aunt” and take her sister’s kids to the arcade or park. They were all-around great kids, she said, adding that they were happy, fun, loving, smart and outgoing — the latter trait being something they might’ve especially gotten from their mother.
“Brittany is the most outgoing person I know,” Anderson said. “She’s funny, caring and selfless. She is a great mother — would do anything and everything for her kids and anyone else if she could.”
Anderson described Brittany and Pridgeon’s relationship as “strong.”
“They weren’t perfect, as no couple is, but they had a bond that couldn’t be broken, which makes this entire thing even crazier,” Anderson said. “It was completely out of the blue.”
A police officer knocked on her door about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Anderson said, inviting her to the police station due to “an incident” that had occurred. She didn’t know then what had happened, but she worried.
“My first thoughts were that I just hoped everyone was OK and no one was gone,” the sister said. “Turns out that’s what it was.”