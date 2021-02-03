Vigil held for Muskogee mass-slaying victims; man accused is charged with six counts of first-degree murder

A decision on whether to pursue the death penalty against him will be made at a later date, Loge said, after the investigation is complete and the family has had a chance to speak about the matter.

"Right now we're going to focus on the victims and the victims' family," Loge said.

Loge's office is working with victims assistance organizations to assist the families in whatever they may need, be it counseling or monetary help with funeral services.

A GoFundMe page Raven Anderson created for donations surpassed its $35,000 goal in one day, nearing $40,000 from more than 900 donors Wednesday evening. The family has also been told an anonymous donor volunteered to foot the bill for the services, Anderson said, and she expressed the family’s gratitude for the kindness and generosity of members of the community.

“We’re all hanging on,” the sister said of her family. “I’m hurt but trying to stay strong. I have to for Brittany.”

A mother of two, Anderson said she’d often play “fun aunt” and take her sister’s kids to the arcade or park. They were all-around great kids, she said, adding that they were happy, fun, loving, smart and outgoing — the latter trait being something they might’ve especially gotten from their mother.