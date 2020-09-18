Video released: June shooting by OHP trooper on Will Rogers Turnpike ruled justified

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was justified in using deadly force in the June 25 shooting death of a Tulsa man during a traffic stop, a local prosecutor determined Friday.
Trooper Caleb Cole fatally shot Robert Harris, 34, after pulling over a car in which Harris was a passenger on the Will Rogers Turnpike in rural Craig County.
The OHP released Friday’s findings by District 12 District Attorney Matt Ballard along with a video recording of the traffic stop and shooting, which was captured by a dashcam in Cole’s patrol car.
“Oklahoma Highway Patrol (Trooper) Caleb Cole justifiably shot an armed, convicted felon in illegal possession of a firearm and drugs during an otherwise routine traffic stop,” Ballard wrote in a letter to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety. “The situation did not escalate until the decedent, a passenger in the vehicle the Trooper lawfully pulled over, refused to follow Trooper Cole’s directions.”
Ballard’s review of the deadly shooting states that Cole had pulled over the car after he saw it stop at a toll gate with a faded, illegible temporary vehicle tag loosely attached.
During the traffic stop, Harris “refused to follow Trooper Cole’s directions. Instead, he re-entered the vehicle, put his hands behind his back out of the view of Trooper Cole and appeared to manipulate an object. Mr. Harris then rapidly brought his hand around toward Trooper Cole, who observed a black object in his previously empty hand.”
After shooting Harris, “Trooper Cole observed a gun fly back over Mr. Harris’ head as he brought his hands up and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle," Ballard wrote.
The DA concluded that Cole’s use of deadly force against Harris was “justified and appropriate under the law and facts and any charges by the District Attorney’s Office against Trooper Cole are not warranted or allowed under the law.”
Andrea Eger
918-581-8470
Twitter: @AndreaEger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.