Updated: Body found in burning pickup at Lake McAlester

A McAlester man's body was found inside a burned pickup after firefighters extinguished the flames at Lake McAlester late Tuesday.

The medical examiner identified the body on Thursday as Alexander Marco, 37, McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said.

Initially, there was not yet reason to suspect foul play, but after investigators gathered evidence, they do now suspect that foul play was involved, Hearod said Thursday evening.

He said not many any details could be released because the homicide investigation was moving “hard and fast.”

A passerby had reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday that a pickup parked at a boat ramp on the eastern side of the lake was on fire. Volunteer firefighters extinguished the flames and then discovered a burned body in the pickup's back seat, Hearod said.

Investigators were able to find the vehicle identification number on the truck's frame — the VIN on the dash and the license plate were ruined beyond recognition — to determine the vehicle's ownership.

Hearod said members of the Police Department know the owner of the pickup professionally and that officers have been in contact with the man's family to find out what happened since he was last seen.