Update: Suspect in Amber Alert detained; 6-month-old boy and 16-year-old girl still missing

Update 6:05 p.m.: Don Sellman has been detained, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported, but Chasity Sellman and Carson Sellman are still missing. They are possibly in a white pickup, authorities said.
An Amber Alert has been issued by the Lawton Police Department after a 6-month-old boy and 16-year-old girl were possibly taken by their father.
Six-month-old Carson Sellman and his sister Chasity Sellman, 16, were last seen at their foster home around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. They are believed to be with their father, Don Sellman, 49, and may be headed to Tahlequah in a white Cadillac.
Carson, the infant, is white with brown hair. Chasity Sellman is white, 5-foot-6, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Don Sellman is 6-foot-1 with blue eyes. He is known to carry weapons.
People are also reading…
Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.