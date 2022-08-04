 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: Suspect in Amber Alert detained; 6-month-old boy and 16-year-old girl still missing

  • Updated
  • 0
Amber Alert Lawton

This image was released by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, regarding an Amber Alert stemming in Lawton, on Thursday night.

 Courtesy Oklahoma Department of Public Safety

Update 6:05 p.m.: Don Sellman has been detained, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported, but Chasity Sellman and Carson Sellman are still missing. They are possibly in a white pickup, authorities said.

An Amber Alert has been issued by the Lawton Police Department after a 6-month-old boy and 16-year-old girl were possibly taken by their father.

Six-month-old Carson Sellman and his sister Chasity Sellman, 16, were last seen at their foster home around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. They are believed to be with their father, Don Sellman, 49, and may be headed to Tahlequah in a white Cadillac. 

Carson, the infant, is white with brown hair. Chasity Sellman is white, 5-foot-6, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Don Sellman is 6-foot-1 with blue eyes. He is known to carry weapons.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is doing better than it has in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert