UPDATE: The University of Oklahoma has canceled its alert for a reported active shooter on campus.

The university issued a statement at 10:53 p.m. saying that "OUPD has issued an ALL CLEAR. After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled."

Police are searching the University of Oklahoma Norman campus for a possible shooter after receiving multiple reports that shots were fired on campus.

However, no shooters or victims had been found in more than an hour, and police who had not yet reached the campus by shortly before 10:45 p.m. were told to "stand down."

Officers at the campus had cleared buildings in the area where the shots reportedly were heard and were searching the grounds for possible shell casings. They found canisters with confetti covering the ground in one area, according to scanner traffic from the Cleveland County Public Safety Office.

The university had sent alerts announcing an active shooter on the campus.

An initial alert, which was posted on the university's social media about 9:25 p.m. Friday, says: "OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight! Repeat: There is an active shooter situation on the OU-Norman campus so please take safety precautions until the all clear has been issued."

A second post says: "OU-NORMAN Emergency 9:45pm OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place."

Third and fourth alerts to those on campus were issued at 10:04 and 10:30 p.m., saying people should avoid the South Oval and continue sheltering in place.

Police can be seen on a webcam as they canvass the grounds looking for any possible shell casings.