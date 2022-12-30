 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Fugitive caught in Wagoner County after walkaway from McAlester facility

  • Updated
Shelby Goodnight apprehended

Shelby Goodnight was taken into custody Friday afternoon  near Coweta after he walked away from a correctional facility late Thursday in McAlester.

 Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Update: Shelby Goodnight was apprehended in the Coweta area shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. The Wagoner County Sheriff Department's K-9 Division found the fugitive inmate in a bush, according to a news release.

Goodnight will be returned to Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and will face additional charges.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is seeking help finding a fugitive who reportedly left the McAlester facility in which he was housed on Thursday night.

Shelby Goodnight, 32

Goodnight

Shelby Goodnight, 32, has multiple convictions on burglary charges and larceny of an auto aircraft or other motor vehicle, as well as eluding officers. He walked away from his housing unit at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center at 10:12 p.m., according to a news release. Search efforts have included local police; those who have seen Goodnight or know of his whereabouts are asked to call 911.

Goodnight is serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto aircraft or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Cherokee County.

He is described as a 5-foot-6 white male with low-cut, brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos visible along his collar line and was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white T-shirt.

Goodnight is believed to be driving a work truck stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot in Eufaula around 9 a.m. Friday. The 2017 Ford F-150 has an Oklahoma license plate V77028 and black letters reading “A 215” beneath the F-150 badging on the front quarter panel.

 

