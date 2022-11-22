Update: Florida police arrest suspect in Oklahoma marijuana farm ‘executions,’ OSBI reports

The man accused of killing four people at a marijuana farm west of Hennessey was arrested in Florida on Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced.

Miami Beach, Florida, police officers arrested Wu Chen, 45, without incident after a license plate reader alerted them to his Oklahoma arrest warrant about 4 p.m., the OSBI said in a news release. He was booked into a jail there and will be extradited to Oklahoma to face prosecution, the release states.

The four people Chen is accused of killing late Sunday were Chinese nationals working at a marijuana grow operation along North 2760 Road, the agency also shared Tuesday.

Kingfisher County deputies found the deceased — three men and one woman — after responding to a reported hostage situation at the facility. An additional wounded victim was flown to a hospital.

The OSBI’s preliminary investigation found that a man entered a building containing “several” employees about 5:45 p.m. and remained there “for a significant amount of time” before carrying out the killings. The agency did not offer any additional details about what it called “executions” but said the killings did not appear to have been random.

The agency did not identify the victims pending notification of their next of kin, which it said was hampered by a “significant language barrier.”

The OSBI is investigating the killings at the request of the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office and is also assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service Western District Task Force, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and Hennessey Police Department.

Hennessey is about 120 miles west of Tulsa.

Kelsy Schlotthauer contributed to this story.