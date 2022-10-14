Update: Bodies of four men recovered from river near Okmulgee

Update: Four sets of male human remains have been discovered in the Deep Fork River during the search for four missing Okmulgee men, the town's police chief, Joe Prentice, confirmed Friday night in a Facebook post.
Investigators had been searching for Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, since they were last seen Sunday.
A person who found “suspicious items” in the river near the Sharp Road bridge southwest of Okmulgee reported the finding to police just before 2 p.m. Friday. Responding officers found “what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” Prentice said in an afternoon press conference.
While Prentice confirmed just after 10 p.m. Friday that the remains were those of four men, he could not confirm that they were the bodies of the four men for whom officials had been looking.
People are also reading…
“No identification of the four sets of remains has been made, as the medical examiner’s office in Tulsa will make that determination,” Prentice said in the post.
“If it turns out these four missing men are the remains in the river, then the focus of our investigation will shift from finding them to finding out what happened to them,” Prentice had said in the press conference.
He said the recovery of the bodies went much faster than he expected.
Until they are able to search more of the river for evidence, investigators also won’t be able to determine whether foul play was involved, though Prentice said the bodies’ location itself could prove foul play.
All the men reportedly were on bicycles when they were last seen, but Prentice said no bicycles were found in a preliminary search of the area.
The area where the remains were discovered was in the opposite direction from where cellphone data indicated they had been after they left on their bicycles.
The phone data showed the men going east of town, then south on U.S. 75, so investigators hadn’t considered this area for a search.
Their families were notified in the event that the remains are confirmed as the missing men.
Prentice said in the press conference that investigators will continue to look into leads as they come in.
Featured video:
What you missed this week in notable Tulsa crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Tulsa World.
A raid on an alleged illegal marijuana farm resulted in the confiscation of more than 4,000 plants — and more than 17,600 pounds of dried marijuana — with an estimated street value of $32 million to $43 million, authorities said.
Koalton Brynn Ellis, 30, admitted that he stabbed his girlfriend on July 24, 2021. She died in a hospital the next month.
Tulsa police tracked Camreion Blue Williams to his place of work just after 8 a.m. Sept. 30 after learning that he was the suspect in his stepfather's death, causing a short evacuation at the Cox Business Convention Center as they searched for him inside.
All were originally charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 5, 2019, fatal beating of Jared Langworthy, but many pleaded guilty to lesser charges in plea deals with the state.
Tribal citizenship is not required for McGirt to apply. The Supreme Court on Tuesday let stand rulings by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals that two men had proved their Indian blood and tribal connections through means other than official tribal membership.
Prosecutors allege that Kaleb Pelton, 17, was recorded on a surveillance camera walking up to Fedro Givens Jr. and shooting him at the Echo Trail Apartments near 61st Street and U.S. 169 on Sept. 30.
"There is an exchange of gunfire between the subject and law enforcement before the subject is hit," an OSBI news release states.
Niavien Lee Golden, 16, surrendered to the Tulsa police, they announced on Facebook Saturday morning.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Niavien Lee Golden, 16, who is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill in the Sept. 30 shootings at a McLain High School football game.