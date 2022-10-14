 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Update: Bodies of four men recovered from river near Okmulgee

  • Updated
  • 0
101322-tul-nws-missingokmulgee-p1

This poster shows the four men who are missing from Okmulgee. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and Mike Sparks, 32, were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife. A few hours later, Alex Stevens, 29, was reported missing by his mother.

 Courtesy, Okmulgee Police Department

Update: Four sets of male human remains have been discovered in the Deep Fork River during the search for four missing Okmulgee men, the town's police chief, Joe Prentice, confirmed Friday night in a Facebook post.

Investigators had been searching for Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, since they were last seen Sunday.

A person who found “suspicious items” in the river near the Sharp Road bridge southwest of Okmulgee reported the finding to police just before 2 p.m. Friday. Responding officers found “what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” Prentice said in an afternoon press conference.

While Prentice confirmed just after 10 p.m. Friday that the remains were those of four men, he could not confirm that they were the bodies of the four men for whom officials had been looking.

People are also reading…

“No identification of the four sets of remains has been made, as the medical examiner’s office in Tulsa will make that determination,” Prentice said in the post.

“If it turns out these four missing men are the remains in the river, then the focus of our investigation will shift from finding them to finding out what happened to them,” Prentice had said in the press conference.

He said the recovery of the bodies went much faster than he expected.

Until they are able to search more of the river for evidence, investigators also won’t be able to determine whether foul play was involved, though Prentice said the bodies’ location itself could prove foul play.

All the men reportedly were on bicycles when they were last seen, but Prentice said no bicycles were found in a preliminary search of the area.

The area where the remains were discovered was in the opposite direction from where cellphone data indicated they had been after they left on their bicycles.

The phone data showed the men going east of town, then south on U.S. 75, so investigators hadn’t considered this area for a search.

Their families were notified in the event that the remains are confirmed as the missing men.

Prentice said in the press conference that investigators will continue to look into leads as they come in.

Featured video:

If a prominent district attorney in the state cannot access proper mental health services for his family, then how does that bode for everyone else? Plus, how can the community support Tulsa McLain High School after the fatal shooting?

What you missed this week in notable Tulsa crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Tulsa World.

Authorities: 17,000 pounds of illegal pot seized in Ottawa County; six arrested
Crime-and-courts
top story

Authorities: 17,000 pounds of illegal pot seized in Ottawa County; six arrested

  • Sheila Stogsdill For the Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

A raid on an alleged illegal marijuana farm resulted in the confiscation of more than 4,000 plants — and more than 17,600 pounds of dried marijuana — with an estimated street value of $32 million to $43 million, authorities said.

Man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Bartlesville motel last year
Crime-and-courts

Man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Bartlesville motel last year

  • Ashley Jones
  • Updated
  • 0

Koalton Brynn Ellis, 30, admitted that he stabbed his girlfriend on July 24, 2021. She died in a hospital the next month.

Affidavit: 21-year-old charged in stepfather's death says he shot 'out of fear'
Crime News

Affidavit: 21-year-old charged in stepfather's death says he shot 'out of fear'

  • Kelsy Schlotthauer
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa police tracked Camreion Blue Williams to his place of work just after 8 a.m. Sept. 30 after learning that he was the suspect in his stepfather's death, causing a short evacuation at the Cox Business Convention Center as they searched for him inside.

Final defendant pleads in 2019 Turley gang-related killing; seven men get collective 213 years
Crime News
top story

Final defendant pleads in 2019 Turley gang-related killing; seven men get collective 213 years

  • Kelsy Schlotthauer
  • Updated
  • 0

All were originally charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 5, 2019, fatal beating of Jared Langworthy, but many pleaded guilty to lesser charges in plea deals with the state. 

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Oklahoma's attempt to narrow Indian definition
Crime-and-courts
top story

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Oklahoma's attempt to narrow Indian definition

  • Chris Casteel The Oklahoman
  • 0

Tribal citizenship is not required for McGirt to apply. The Supreme Court on Tuesday let stand rulings by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals that two men had proved their Indian blood and tribal connections through means other than official tribal membership.

17-year-old sought in fatal south Tulsa shooting of 18-year-old
Crime News

17-year-old sought in fatal south Tulsa shooting of 18-year-old

  • Ashley Jones
  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors allege that Kaleb Pelton, 17, was recorded on a surveillance camera walking up to Fedro Givens Jr. and shooting him at the Echo Trail Apartments near 61st Street and U.S. 169 on Sept. 30.

Man killed in shootout with McIntosh County deputies, Checotah police on I-40
Crime-and-courts

Man killed in shootout with McIntosh County deputies, Checotah police on I-40

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

"There is an exchange of gunfire between the subject and law enforcement before the subject is hit," an OSBI news release states.

Tulsa Police: Suspect in McLain High School shooting in custody
Crime News
breaking

Tulsa Police: Suspect in McLain High School shooting in custody

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Niavien Lee Golden, 16, surrendered to the Tulsa police, they announced on Facebook Saturday morning.

Warrant issued for suspect charged in McLain football game shootings
Crime News

Warrant issued for suspect charged in McLain football game shootings

  • Jacob Factor
  • Updated
  • 0

An arrest warrant has been issued for Niavien Lee Golden, 16, who is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill in the Sept. 30 shootings at a McLain High School football game.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert