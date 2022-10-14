Update: Bodies of four men recovered from river near Okmulgee

Update: Four sets of male human remains have been discovered in the Deep Fork River during the search for four missing Okmulgee men, the town's police chief, Joe Prentice, confirmed Friday night in a Facebook post.

Investigators had been searching for Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, since they were last seen Sunday.

A person who found “suspicious items” in the river near the Sharp Road bridge southwest of Okmulgee reported the finding to police just before 2 p.m. Friday. Responding officers found “what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” Prentice said in an afternoon press conference.

While Prentice confirmed just after 10 p.m. Friday that the remains were those of four men, he could not confirm that they were the bodies of the four men for whom officials had been looking.

“No identification of the four sets of remains has been made, as the medical examiner’s office in Tulsa will make that determination,” Prentice said in the post.

“If it turns out these four missing men are the remains in the river, then the focus of our investigation will shift from finding them to finding out what happened to them,” Prentice had said in the press conference.

He said the recovery of the bodies went much faster than he expected.

Until they are able to search more of the river for evidence, investigators also won’t be able to determine whether foul play was involved, though Prentice said the bodies’ location itself could prove foul play.

All the men reportedly were on bicycles when they were last seen, but Prentice said no bicycles were found in a preliminary search of the area.

The area where the remains were discovered was in the opposite direction from where cellphone data indicated they had been after they left on their bicycles.

The phone data showed the men going east of town, then south on U.S. 75, so investigators hadn’t considered this area for a search.

Their families were notified in the event that the remains are confirmed as the missing men.

Prentice said in the press conference that investigators will continue to look into leads as they come in.

