Update: Amber Alert canceled for missing 11-year-old Osage County girl

Update: The Amber Alert for Lylah Spencer was canceled after she was found Tuesday night, officials reported.

Below is the original story:

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl after she was reported missing in Osage County on Tuesday evening.

Lylah Spencer was last seen around 8 p.m. when she was taking the trash to a dumpster on a county road about 200 yards from her home at 5192 County Road 2230 near Barnsdall, the Osage County Sheriff's Office said in the Amber Alert.

Lylah was wearing floral leggings and a black sweater, according to the Amber Alert.

Officials said they believe that the girl was abducted, but no vehicle or suspect information was available.

Lylah has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 foot 1 and weighs about 80 pounds.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 866-982-5237 with any information related to the girl's disappearance.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.