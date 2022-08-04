Update: Amber Alert canceled as both children found safely

Update 6:55 p.m.: Chasity Sellman and Carson Sellman have been found safely, OHP reports.

Update 6:05 p.m.: Don Sellman has been detained, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported, but Chasity Sellman and Carson Sellman are still missing. They are possibly in a white pickup, authorities said.

An Amber Alert has been issued by the Lawton Police Department after a 6-month-old boy and 16-year-old girl were possibly taken by their father.

Six-month-old Carson Sellman and his sister Chasity Sellman, 16, were last seen at their foster home around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. They are believed to be with their father, Don Sellman, 49, and may be headed to Tahlequah in a white Cadillac.

Carson, the infant, is white with brown hair. Chasity Sellman is white, 5-foot-6, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Don Sellman is 6-foot-1 with blue eyes. He is known to carry weapons.

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.