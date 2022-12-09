 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unsealed court document IDs armed man killed confronting Cherokee Nation marshals in Locust Grove

Court documents reveal additional information and the identity of a child sexual abuse suspect fatally shot after after brandishing a firearm during a warrant service Nov. 29 in Locust Grove.

Francis Englebright, 46, reportedly approached authorities with a pistol at his parents' Mayes County residence when Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and Locust Grove Police attempted to serve a warrant around 1:45 p.m. that day.

Englebright, a Cherokee Nation citizen, was wanted on charges of child sexual abuse and rape, according to online tribal court documents. 

The threat prompted officers to fire upon Englebright, who retreated into the home along with his parents while Cherokee Nation marshals worked to establish a line of communication, an affidavit states.

Englebright reportedly claimed he would surrender multiple times but never did, according to an FBI agent's report.

The use of gas to force Englebright out of the residence was unsuccessful. After the front door was breached, Englebright reportedly attempted to exit with the gun, refusing commands. He fell to the ground after the marshals opened fire, the report says, and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and FBI continue to look into the fatal shooting, according to the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies had responded after receiving a shots-fired call around 2 p.m.

