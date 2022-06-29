U.S. Supreme Court revisits McGirt: Oklahoma can prosecute non-tribal citizens on tribal land

In a ruling that greatly limits how the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt ruling can be applied, the high court ruled Wednesday that the state of Oklahoma can prosecute non-tribal citizens who are accused of committing crimes against tribal members on tribal land.

The court’s 5-4 ruling, which clarifies its McGirt decision, is a victory for Oklahoma Attorney Gen. John O’Connor, state prosecutors and Gov. Kevin Stitt, who had argued against a state appellate court ruling that said otherwise.

The Supreme Court ruling overturns a decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals that determined that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed by non-tribal members against tribal members on tribal land.

The decision, authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, overturns an April 2021 Court of Criminal Appeals ruling that vacated the Tulsa County conviction and sentence of Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta.

“We conclude that the Federal Government and the State have concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed by non-Indians against Indians in Indian country,” Justice Kavanaugh wrote in the opinion. “We therefore reverse the judgment of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals and remand the case for further proceedings not inconsistent with this opinion.”

The jurisdictional question became an issue after the Supreme Court issued its ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma in July 2020, determining that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished by Congress. Under federal law, that meant only the federal and tribal governments had the jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed by tribal citizens on that reservation, which includes much of Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals later expanded the ruling to include five other tribes' reservations, which combined with the Muscogee reservation cover most of eastern Oklahoma. Prior to Wednesday's ruling, crimes involving tribal citizens on tribal land — whether the tribal citizens were the victims or the alleged perpetrators — were prosecuted either in tribal or federal court, depending on the facts of the case.

The state of Oklahoma appealed the appellate court decision and several others in criminal cases like it where a non-tribal member was accused of victimizing a tribal member within the reservations' boundaries.

Stitt, who backed the state’s appeal, called fallout from the McGirt ruling the “most pressing issue” for the state of Oklahoma. Attorneys for the state have claimed in court filings that no other decision by the U.S. Supreme Court has “had a more immediate and destabilizing effect on life in an American state” than the McGirt ruling.

Wednesday's ruling follows a Jan. 21 Supreme Court decision to reject the state's request to overturn its McGirt decision entirely. The Supreme Court did agree at that time, though, to take up a portion of the state’s appeal in Castro-Huerta’s case and others that dealt with whether the state shares criminal jurisdiction with federal prosecutors in cases where the suspect is not a tribal member and the victim is a tribal citizen.

Wednesday's opinion was joined by Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who authored the McGirt opinion, wrote the dissenting opinion, joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

“Today the Court rules for Oklahoma,” Gorsuch wrote in his dissenting opinion. “In doing so, the Court announces that, when it comes to crimes by non-Indians against tribal members within tribal reservations, Oklahoma may 'exercise jurisdiction.'

“But this declaration comes as if by oracle, without any sense of the history recounted above and unattached to any colorable legal authority. Truly, a more ahistorical and mistaken statement of Indian law would be hard to fathom.”

A Tulsa County jury convicted Castro-Huerta of child neglect in 2017. He was serving a 35-year prison term for the conviction when the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his judgment, citing the McGirt ruling.

Since the case was overturned, Castro-Huerta, who is not a tribal citizen, has already pleaded guilty to similar charges in federal court, where he awaits sentencing.

Castro-Huerta was initially charged in state court after his then-5-year-old stepdaughter, who had cerebral palsy and was legally blind, was admitted in 2015 to a Tulsa hospital emergency room in critical condition.

The child, a member of a federally recognized tribe, weighed just 19 pounds, was dehydrated and emaciated, and was covered in lice and excrement, according to court records.

State of Oklahoma officials contended that the state needed jurisdiction so it could prosecute cases like Castro-Huerta’s that involved non-tribal members who were accused of victimizing tribal members on reservation.

But unlike other cases where the statute of limitations might have prevented prosecution in another jurisdiction, federal prosecutors were able to charge Castro-Huerta.

“Justice has been delayed and denied to thousands of Native victims in our state for no reason other than their race," Stitt said in a statement Wednesday. "Now Oklahoma law enforcement can help uphold and enforce the law equally, as we have done for over a century.

“This is a pivotal moment. For two years, as a fourth generation Oklahoman, member of the Cherokees, and Governor of the state of Oklahoma, I have been fighting for equal protection under the law for all citizens. Today our efforts proved worthwhile and the Court upheld that Indian country is part of a State, not separate from it.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the decision offers clarity for Tulsans.

“The City entered an amicus brief in this case out of a desire to share the practical experience of the Tulsa Police Department and to better understand the Court’s interpretation of the McGirt decision, which impacts our role in protecting victims of crime. I want to thank the Court for providing greater clarity on this specific question, which will allow us to better serve all Tulsans," Bynum said in a statement.

“We remain committed to working with the State of Oklahoma and the sovereign tribal nations who are our partners in building a safe city of opportunity for future generations.

"The Court has also reaffirmed that McGirt is the law of the land, and as governments existing to serve the people we have a responsibility to work together in developing new frameworks for collaboration that honor this reality.”

The U.S. attorneys who represent the three federal judicial districts in the state issued a joint statement following the Supreme Court ruling Wednesday.

“Today’s decision does not diminish the United States’ trust responsibility to our tribal partners,” said U.S. Attorneys Christopher J. Wilson, Clinton J. Johnson and Robert J. Troester. “The United States Attorney’s Offices in the Eastern, Northern, and Western Districts of Oklahoma will continue to enforce federal law in Indian Country.

“We will also continue to coordinate and cooperate with our state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners as well as state and tribal prosecutors to promote public safety and provide justice to all Oklahomans in Indian Country.”

The acknowledged tribal reservations covered by the McGirt ruling are those of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, Quapaw and Seminole nations.

The state appellate court ruled earlier that the McGirt ruling did not apply to inmates seeking post-conviction relief after their original appeals had been exhausted.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.