U.S. Supreme Court carries over decision on whether to take McGirt appeals

The U.S. Supreme Court took no action Tuesday on the state of Oklahoma's series of appeals that seek to overturn the court’s landmark McGirt decision or expand it to permit state action in some criminal cases.

The non-decision, the second in consecutive weeks, means the state of Oklahoma’s quest to overturn the controversial 2020 ruling is still alive as new McGirt-based cases continue to be filed in both federal and tribal courts.

The court also declined to take up the case of an inmate who challenged a state appellate court’s ruling that the Citizen Potawatomi Nation reservation was not Indian Country for purposes of determining tribal jurisdiction.

The inmate, Travis Wayne Bentley, is serving a 25-year state prison term after he was convicted of manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs resulting in great bodily injury and possession of drug paraphernalia in Cleveland County.

The Supreme Court also turned away a McGirt-related appeal of Byron White, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder in 2000 in Mayes County.