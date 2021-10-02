 Skip to main content
U.S. Supreme Court asked to declare McGirt v. Oklahoma was retroactive
U.S. Supreme Court asked to declare McGirt v. Oklahoma was retroactive

  • Updated
Parish

OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year that Oklahoma had no criminal jurisdiction over a Native American on the Muscogee Creek reservation should apply to all prior criminal cases in Oklahoma involving Indians on reservations, lawyers for a Native American inmate told the court this week.

Featured video: Gov. Stitt’s closing statement at McGirt forum draws crowd’s ire

Gov. Kevin Stitt ended the "McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Forum" roughly an hour earlier than planned July 13, descending from the podium to jeers and chants of "Shame on you" due to audience members' belief that prosecutors disrespected tribal sovereignty.
