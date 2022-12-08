 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two victims of marijuana farm massacre were blamed for 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two of the victims gunned down at a Kingfisher County marijuana farm last month were accused themselves of involvement in a 2020 shooting, state court records show.

He Qiang Chen, 56, and Yifei Lin, 44, were charged in Oklahoma County District Court with assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Chen and three other victims were fatally shot Nov. 20 inside a garage at the pot farm 15 miles west of Hennessey. Lin survived after being flown to a hospital.

