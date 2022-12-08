Two victims of marijuana farm massacre were blamed for 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City

A Kingfisher County sheriff vehicle is pictured Nov. 21 at the scene near Lacey where four Chinese citizens were reportedly "executed" at a marijuana farm. Two of the men who were shot had been awaiting a court hearing in Oklahoma City. He Qiang Chen, 56, was accused of ordering Yifei Lin, 44, to shoot another man on Dec. 8, 2020, over a financial dispute. Lin survived his injuries.
Billy Hefton, The Enid News & Eagle via AP
Capt. Stan Florence, Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, gives a press briefing outside a residence near Lacey, Okla., in Kingfisher County, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, the was the scene of a quadruple homicide. State police in Oklahoma say that four people killed at a marijuana farm were "executed," and that they were Chinese citizens.
Billy Hefton - member image share, The Enid News & Eagle
Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation crime scene unit vehicle sits at the scene near Lacey, Okla., in Kingfisher County, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, where four people were killed. State police in Oklahoma say that four people killed at a marijuana farm were "executed," and that they were Chinese citizens.
Billy Hefton - member image share, The Enid News & Eagle
A law enforcement officer enters a residence near Lacey, Okla., in Kingfisher County, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, the was the scene of a quadruple homicide. State police in Oklahoma say that four people killed at a marijuana farm were "executed," and that they were Chinese citizens.
Billy Hefton - member image share, The Enid News & Eagle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two of the victims gunned down at a Kingfisher County marijuana farm last month were accused themselves of involvement in a 2020 shooting, state court records show.
He Qiang Chen, 56, and Yifei Lin, 44, were charged in Oklahoma County District Court with assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Chen and three other victims were fatally shot Nov. 20 inside a garage at the pot farm 15 miles west of Hennessey. Lin survived after being flown to a hospital.
When the marshals presented the man with a warrant for his arrest on two counts of child sexual abuse and one count of rape, he "presented a pistol at the officers," the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service said.
A Kingfisher County sheriff vehicle is pictured Nov. 21 at the scene near Lacey where four Chinese citizens were reportedly "executed" at a marijuana farm. Two of the men who were shot had been awaiting a court hearing in Oklahoma City. He Qiang Chen, 56, was accused of ordering Yifei Lin, 44, to shoot another man on Dec. 8, 2020, over a financial dispute. Lin survived his injuries.
Capt. Stan Florence, Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, gives a press briefing outside a residence near Lacey, Okla., in Kingfisher County, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, the was the scene of a quadruple homicide. State police in Oklahoma say that four people killed at a marijuana farm were "executed," and that they were Chinese citizens.
Billy Hefton - member image share, The Enid News & Eagle
Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation crime scene unit vehicle sits at the scene near Lacey, Okla., in Kingfisher County, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, where four people were killed. State police in Oklahoma say that four people killed at a marijuana farm were "executed," and that they were Chinese citizens.
Billy Hefton - member image share, The Enid News & Eagle
A law enforcement officer enters a residence near Lacey, Okla., in Kingfisher County, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, the was the scene of a quadruple homicide. State police in Oklahoma say that four people killed at a marijuana farm were "executed," and that they were Chinese citizens.
Billy Hefton - member image share, The Enid News & Eagle