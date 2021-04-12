Two persons of interest in recent Wagoner homicide; no arrests made

A Wagoner man was found dead of gunshot wounds in his home last week, and the circumstances of his killing still have investigators racking their brains.

Jimmy Arthur, 69, was shot twice in the back of his head, Wagoner Police Department Detective Benjamin Blair said. Responding officers found his body lying in the kitchen and living room area of his home in the 1200 bock of Southeast Seventh Street just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Arthur's wife, who called 911, and his adult nephew were in the home at the time, Blair said. Both are considered persons of interest, he said, but no arrests have been made.

Blair said the couple had recently moved into the house and that the nephew, who is 21 this month, did not live there.

"As far as I know he was just there hanging out with family," Blair said of the man.

Neighbors apparently didn't hear a thing, and there is no evidence of forced entry.

Police recovered two guns from the home, neither of which was outfitted with a silencer. Blair said he couldn't speculate as to whether either of the guns could have been the homicide weapon.