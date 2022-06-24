Two more Taft shooting suspects turn themselves in

Four people have now been arrested in the Memorial Day weekend Taft shootings that killed one women and injured eight other people. Two men turned themselves in Thursday night, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced in a news release on Friday.

Gervorise Warrior, 19, and Keshaun Jackson, 18, both of Muskogee, turned themselves in after warrants for their arrests were issued last weekend, the OSBI said.

Warrior and Jackson, along with Kendall Alexander, 25, and Skyler Buckner, 26, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill in the May 29 shooting death of Sherika Bowler, 39, and the injury of eight other people who were all shot during Taft's annual Memorial Day festival.

On May 31, agents arrested Alexander at his home in Muskogee, and Buckner turned himself in at the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office on May 29, the day of the shooting.

They are being held in the Muskogee County jail without bond.

The OSBI investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OSBI immediately at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.