Two more sought in Taft shootings after second arrest made, Muskogee police say

Another arrest has been made in connection with the fatal Memorial Day shootings in Taft, and law enforcement agencies are still seeking two other men who are also charged with murder in the slaying of a 39-year-old woman.

Sherika Bowler was killed and eight other people were wounded by gunfire that erupted during the town’s Memorial Day festival.

Kendall Alexander, 25, was arrested early Friday as Muskogee police officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers served three warrants in Muskogee, according to a news release from the Muskogee Police Department.

Warrants remain out for Gervorise Warrior, 19, and Keshawn Jackson, 18, the release states.

All three have been charged in state court with one count of murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. Alexander also faces one count of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Skylar Buckner, 26, turned himself in and was the first to be arrested and charged in the shootings. He has made a court appearance in Muskogee on one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents initially determined that multiple shooters and weapons were involved, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information about the location of Warrior or Jackson are asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.