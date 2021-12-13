Two men killed in Bartlesville bar shooting, police chief says

Two men are dead after being shot during a fight in a Bartlesville bar Monday night, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said.

The shots were fired in the Kickstand Saloon at 1810 S.W. Frank Phillips Blvd. about 8:30 p.m., Roles said.

The men, one in his late 20s and the other in his late 30s, died after police arrived, he said.

The men and the apparent shooter were involved in some type of altercation in the bar, causing the shooter to fire a gun at the other men.

"Multiple people" were involved in the altercation, Roles said, but only one person appears to have fired any rounds.

Roles said police have a good idea who the shooter is, but he was not in custody late Monday.

The suspect is a 6-foot-4-inch tall bald black man who was wearing a red shirt, police said. He left on foot and might still be armed, but Roles said police don't think the public is in any danger from the man.

