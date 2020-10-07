 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two injured in Muskogee shooting

Two injured in Muskogee shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night, Muskogee police reported. 

The shots were reported at the Whispering Pines Apartments, 2061 Carroll St., about 10 p.m., Officer Lynn Hamlin wrote in a news release. 

When officers responded, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. 

They were taken to a Tulsa hospital, but their conditions were unknown, the release states. 

The investigation is ongoing, Hamlin said, but she anticipated releasing more details when they become available. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News