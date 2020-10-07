Two injured in Muskogee shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night, Muskogee police reported.
The shots were reported at the Whispering Pines Apartments, 2061 Carroll St., about 10 p.m., Officer Lynn Hamlin wrote in a news release.
When officers responded, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds.
They were taken to a Tulsa hospital, but their conditions were unknown, the release states.
The investigation is ongoing, Hamlin said, but she anticipated releasing more details when they become available.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
