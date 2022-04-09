Two found dead in Pawnee County

Two males were found dead in an RV park located in eastern Pawnee County, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said. They are working the scene as a homicide.

Deputies were called to the Edge Water RV park at 10 p.m. for an assault with a knife. The deputies then discovered the two males deceased in the roadway.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a white 2012 Buick SUV with Oklahoma Tag Number - KEC703 and a 2021 White Chevy 4 door pickup with Oklahoma Tag - JBR099. They say the vehicles are possibly headed towards Oklahoma City.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspects are Hispanic males and are considered armed and dangerous. The office also states there are young children in one of the vehicles.