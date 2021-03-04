Two Fort Gibson men arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

Two Fort Gibson men are the latest Oklahomans arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jerry Ryals, 26, and Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr., 56, are charged in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede government business or official functions, disruptive or disorderly conduct on Capitol buildings, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

Ryals is also charged with obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, court records show.

Arrest warrants for the two men were issued Feb. 22, and they were arrested Thursday, according to court records.

Ryals and Griffith appeared before a federal magistrate in the Eastern District of Oklahoma by video conference Thursday. They were both released on personal recognizance bonds and were directed to appear via a Zoom connection before the District of Columbia court on Tuesday, court records show.

Four Oklahomans have now been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.