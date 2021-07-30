Two dead in Pawnee County murder-suicide

Two people died Thursday in a Pawnee County murder-suicide that authorities attributed to domestic violence.

A relative of Kendra Dvorak's called 911 about 6:30 p.m. and reported that the woman's ex-boyfriend, Jim Two-Feathers, had showed up at her house with a gun and barricaded himself inside, Pawnee County Chief Deputy Nick Mahoney said.

Responding deputies were unable to make contact with anyone inside the rural mobile home when they arrived, so the agency requested a search warrant and assistance from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's tactical team.

The team arrived and, also unable to establish communication with those inside, they breached the home's door about 10 p.m.

They found the bodies of Dvorak and Two-Feathers inside, both dead of gunshot wounds. Two-Feathers' wound was "clearly" self-inflicted, Mahoney said.

Deputies believe the shooting occurred before they arrived, because responding officers never heard any sounds from inside the house.

"As a small agency we don't necessarily have the resources to enter a home safely in a situation such as this," Mahoney said of the request for OHP's tactical team. "Had we heard gunshots, we would have made entry."

