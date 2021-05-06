Two charged in Craig County murder now face federal charges due to McGirt ruling

Two men now face federal murder charges after their state prosecutions were sidetracked by the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.

Johnny Lee Arnold, 33, and Dale Eugene Warren, 64, were both charged by federal criminal complaint Wednesday with first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the August 2019 Craig County stabbing death of Christopher Boren, 28.

The two had been charged in state court with first-degree murder before the federal charges were filed.

The McGirt ruling, which found that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished, means crimes involving American Indians within much of eastern Oklahoma are not the jurisdiction of the state but rather federal or tribal authorities.

Boren was a member of the Cherokee Nation, according to the complaint.

Since the Supreme Court ruling last summer, federal and tribal officials have kept busy filing charges against individuals whose cases were dismissed in state court due to the ruling.

Boren’s body was found Aug. 12, 2019, west of Ketchum and north of Pensacola just north of the Mayes County line, according to Tulsa World archives.