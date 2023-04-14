Three of four men are headed to trials after a tumultuous hearing in the Taft Memorial Day shootout that killed one person and wounded eight others. The fourth defendant's charges have been dismissed.

Skylar Buckner, Keshaun Jackson, Gervorise Warrior and Kendall Alexander were each charged in Muskogee County District Court in June with first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

A shootout early May 29 killed 39-year-old Sharika Bowler and wounded several other people, including a 9-year-old, at what was supposed to be a family-friendly community gathering that drew about 1,500 attendees.

After hearing testimony from several witnesses over the past couple of months, Special Judge Robin Adair lowered the bail for Buckner, Jackson and Alexander to $50,000, and Bucker and Jackson were then able to secure their releases.

The judge ultimately moved to dismiss the cases against Jackson and Alexander. Jackson's case returned on appeal, but Alexander's dismissal stood, and he was released from jail after nine months in custody.

Warrior's state case was dismissed in August due to a jurisdictional finding, but he is set for trial this fall in Muscogee Nation District Court and is free on $136,000 bond, his previous attorney said.

"No one has been able to testify that any specific person fired any specific shot that struck anyone else," Adair wrote in a filing, noting that Buckner reportedly told an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent that he fired a gun. "At this time there is no available testimony to match injuries with specific bullets fired at the scene, or that puts a specific firearm in the custody of any specific individual."

The OSBI recovered 41 cartridge casings, including 14 9 mm cartridge casings from three separate guns, 11 .45-caliber casings, 10 7.62 mm casings from a rifle and six 10 mm casings, from the scene at Main and Seminole streets.

Okfuskee County District Judge Lawrence Parish, who presided over an appeal by the state, noted that "some 1,500 people were at this event, and not a single eye witness can be found despite the diligent search by law enforcement."

Buckner's defense attorney, Steve Money, said he assumes attendees simply started ducking and running.

"Do I think all 1,500 people saw something? No," Money told the Tulsa World. "That's the first time in two years they had that get-together. Man, they just wanted to eat their corn dogs. It's sad."

An OSBI agent testified that an altercation took place between four or five men or teens on one side and one or two on the other, with video from a convenience store showing Jackson, Warrior and their group heading to Taft just before midnight.

An affidavit indicates that a witness told agents that Buckner was shooting a gun after a group of four to six people approached Buckner, who was standing near a food truck, and that Warrior, Alexander and Jackson all had firearms and drew their weapons. The witness reportedly knew Buckner and Alexander and later recognized Warrior and Jackson from a photo lineup.

Money said Bowler was "in the wrong place at the wrong time," but he also said she likely was behind Buckner, making it improbable that he fired the fatal shot.

District Attorney Larry Edwards amended the complaint against Buckner and Jackson to include second-degree murder as an alternative charge and to drop three SWIK counts. Edwards was unable to be reached for comment.

Going from a first-degree murder charge to the possibility of a second-degree charge is significant, Money said, but he still doesn't believe the charge for his client, who turned himself in, is valid.

Money understands the pleas for justice in the case, he said, but putting away the wrong person wouldn't solve anything.

“We shouldn’t want just anyone to pay the price," Money said. "It needs to be the right person, and Skylar Buckner ain’t it.”

Buckner is set for a disposition hearing in August.

An OSBI agent testified that Jackson had a vertical gunshot wound in his leg, making it possible that he shot himself, but his defense attorney, Mike Manning, contended that he was shot from behind while running, Money said.

Manning was unable to be reached for comment.

Jackson apparently told an OSBI agent he was with a relative at the time of the shooting, which that relative denied.

Jackson's arraignment is set for mid-May.

Alexander initially told investigators he wasn't in Taft that night, court records state, but later said he was at the event and witnessed the altercation and shooting but did not have a gun or shoot one.

“As he’s been this entire time, (Alexander) is very sad for the Bowler family," said Alexander's attorney, Matthew Price. "But he was very excited that the court finally determined that he didn’t have anything to do with this. That’s what he’s been fighting for since day one.”

May 2022 video: Taft shooting aftermath