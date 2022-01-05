'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic set to be resentenced Jan. 28 in OKC federal court

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Exotic is set to be resentenced in his murder-for-hire case Jan. 28 in Oklahoma City federal court.
The man died at the scene, and the homeowner was treated at a hospital for the injuries he received during the assault.
Gregory Rogers, 51, was arrested in Tulsa on Tuesday after two men were fatally shot in a Bartlesville biker bar Monday evening.
The shots were fired in the Kickstand Saloon at 1810 S.W. Frank Phillips Blvd. about 8:30 p.m. Two men died after police arrived.
Christopher Wilson has been the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District since March 1, 2021. The appointment as interim U.S. attorney became effective Dec. 26.
A state representative from Catoosa was accused Friday in a grand jury indictment of misusing his power to change the law so his wife could become a tag agent.
Charles "Chuck" Chance, who was to be held on several theft and fraud complaints, maneuvered out of the jail early Saturday.
Andrew Craig Ericson, 24, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in September and was sentenced Friday to 20 days behind bars.
The federal government has ended a property destruction case after agreeing to a cash settlement from an aerial herbicide spraying company.
