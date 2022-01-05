 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic set to be resentenced Jan. 28 in OKC federal court
0 Comments

'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic set to be resentenced Jan. 28 in OKC federal court

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Exotic is set to be resentenced in his murder-for-hire case Jan. 28 in Oklahoma City federal court.

Read this story online at oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

010522-tul-nws-maldonado-joseph

Maldonado

 Santa Rosa County Jail via AP
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco mayor: 'learning to live with COVID'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert