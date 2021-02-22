Thief wearing 'distinctive cowboy boots' makes off with 16 firearms from Holdenville pawn shop

Federal authorities who are after a thief who stole 16 guns from a pawn shop last month announced Monday that information leading to his identification or arrest could earn a reward of up to $10,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced the reward Monday in an attempt to breathe new life into the Jan. 14 case.

A man wearing "distinctive cowboy boots," white sweat pants and a hoodie with a black coat was caught on surveillance video early that morning forcing his way into Easy Pawn, 500 W. Main St. in Holdenville, and smashing gun display cases.

His sweatpants had black lettering on the right leg, and the cowboy boots appeared to be brown with white piping, teal uppers and square toes.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF," wrote Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II in a news release. "If you know something, please say something."

The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF, in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers, the release states.

Anyone with any information about the crime may contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at atf.gov/atf-tips.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.