The two dead after Muskogee pursuit are believed to be teenage runaways from Nebraska
The two dead after Muskogee pursuit are believed to be teenage runaways from Nebraska

The two people who died after a pursuit and exchange of gunfire with Muskogee police on Sunday afternoon were believed to be teenage runaways from Nebraska. 

A girl and boy, both thought to be 17, reportedly stole a vehicle about 3 p.m. Sunday, and after a short pursuit with Muskogee police, the vehicle crashed in the 700 block of North 18th Street.

Both fled from the wreckage on foot, and the girl reportedly began shooting at officers, who returned fire, killing her. The boy continued running, and officers set up a perimeter. 

Through use of a drone, officers found the boy in a wooded area. He fatally shot himself as they approached, police reported. 

They were attempting to confirm the teens' identities and notify their next-of-kin before releasing their names. 

"We are aware of additional contact with law enforcement in at least one other state, and crimes that occurred in other states as well," Officer Lynn Hamlin wrote in a news release. "We are currently working on confirming that information through the states of Florida and Arkansas."

Four officers are on paid administrative leave as the shooting is investigated. One of them reportedly was treated at a hospital for a hand injury resulting from a fall during the foot chase. 

