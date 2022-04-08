Tahlequah man sentenced to life in prison for child sex abuse

A Tahlequah man was sentenced Friday to three life prison terms after a jury convicted him of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Muskogee.

A federal jury on July 1 convicted Michael David Jackson, 40, of six counts following a trial in Muskogee federal court, records show.

During the trial, the victim testified about how she was abused beginning in the fall of 2019 and continuing until late December 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jackson received three life sentences after he was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12 years of age and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 years of age, according to the release.

He also received a 30-year prison term for one count of sexual exploitation of a child/use of a child to produce a visual depiction and two 20-year prison terms for two counts of possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. All six terms will run concurrently.

The child’s parents testified that they relied on Jackson to provide child care while they worked because they thought they could trust him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“The sentence ordered by the court will ensure that the defendant will never have the ability to abuse or exploit another child,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “Cases like this are especially heart-wrenching. I am thankful for the work of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office to see to it the defendant was brought to justice.”

