Taft shootings: 19-year-old woman ID'd as ninth victim struck by gunfire, says OSBI

A makeshift memorial is seen Tuesday at the site of a mass shooting in Taft.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

A ninth person has been identified as having been injured in the barrage of gunfire in the Muskogee County town of Taft early Sunday. One woman was killed and several others were struck in the shootout.

A 19-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Tulsa, where she remained in stable condition, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Thursday afternoon.

The OSBI also said that “agents have determined multiple suspects were involved and multiple weapons were used in the shooting.”

Skylar Dewayne Buckner, 26, turned himself in after the shooting and was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant. He was denied bail on Tuesday and will have his initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

Additional arrests in the case have not been announced.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said Tuesday that he hopes to find other people involved in the argument that led to the shooting, but investigators haven’t found any so far.

Sharika Bowler, 39, was killed in the shooting.

The total injured, including the most recent victim, is eight. The ages of those injured range from 9 to 56. All were thought to have injuries that were not life-threatening, the OSBI said.

The OSBI said its investigation is open and ongoing.

The agency asked anyone in attendance, particularly anyone with cellphone video taken around the time of the shooting, to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

