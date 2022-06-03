Taft shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder, 8 counts of shooting with intent to kill

MUSKOGEE — A man accused in the shootings of nine people at a Memorial Day weekend festival in Taft has been charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill, according to a prosecutor who said he expects more people also to be charged.

Skylar Buckner, 26, made his initial appearance in Muskogee County District Court on Friday afternoon, where District Attorney Larry Edwards said he was charged with one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Buckner's case so far has not appeared in online court records, and a representative of the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office said it has not yet received any court filings.

Buckner is accused in the shootings of nine people at the festival during an argument just after midnight early Sunday. Sherika Bowler, 39, died after being shot in the head, the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said.

D'Antai Wallace, a cousin of Bowler's, was shot in the leg

“Being here, I’ll never look at it the same,” Wallace, who now lives just outside of Muskogee, told the Tulsa World in Taft on Tuesday. “The moment I walk across here or drive through here, the only thing I can remember: ‘That’s where (his cousin) died. That’s where I was lying.’”

Initial reports were that eight people had been shot, but the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported Thursday afternoon that a ninth person, a 19-year-old woman, also had been injured in the barrage of gunfire. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Tulsa, where she remained in stable condition, the OSBI said.

The OSBI also said Thursday that “agents have determined multiple suspects were involved and multiple weapons were used in the shooting.”

Edwards said Friday that his office hopes to charge additional people as the investigation continues.

The OSBI asked any who was a the Memorial Day weekend festival, particularly anyone with cellphone video taken around the time of the shootings, to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more from Taft.

Featured video: 1 dead, 7 injured in Muskogee County shooting



