Suspected human remains found in river during search for missing Okmulgee men, police chief says

Several sets of what appear to human remains have been discovered in the Deep Fork River during the search for four missing Okmulgee men, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said in a press conference Friday afternoon.

Investigators have been searching for Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, since they were last seen Sunday.

A person who found "suspicious items" in the river near the Sharp Road bridge southwest of Okmulgee reported the finding to police just before 2 p.m. Friday. Responding officers found "what appears to be multiple human remains in the river," Prentice said.

Prentice said they "look like human bodies" but that until investigators are able to get to the remains and see what is under the water, he can't confirm "100%" that they are human remains.

Body parts are "protruding" from the river, he said, and it looks like the remains are clothed.

Multiple agencies are currently working to recover the bodies from the water, but Prentice said it could take until Saturday for the recovery to be complete.

Because the remains are partially submerged, Prentice said, they aren't able to say for sure how many bodies are in the river and can't confirm their identities.

"If it turns out these four missing men are the remains in the river, then the focus of our investigation will shift from finding them to finding out what happened to them," Prentice said.

Until they are able to search the river entirely for evidence, investigators also won't be able to determine whether foul play was involved, though Prentice said the bodies' location itself could prove foul play.

All the men reportedly were on bicycles when they were last seen, but Prentice said no bicycles were seen in a preliminary search of the area.

The area where the remains were discovered was in the opposite direction from cellphone data that was recovered.

The phone data showed the men going east of town, then south on U.S. 75, so investigators hadn't considered this area for a search.

The men's families were notified in the event that the remains are confirmed as the men.

The recovery of the remains will occupy a large portion of investigators' time, Prentice said when asked if the search for the men will continue even though these bodies were found, but they will continue to investigate leads on the men as they come in.