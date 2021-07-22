Suspect in Sequoyah County double shooting, OKC shooting is apprehended in Dallas

The suspect in a Sequoyah County double shooting that left two men in critical condition, as well as in a separate carjacking and shooting in Oklahoma City, has been apprehended, the Antlers Police Department announced Thursday.

U.S. marshals told Antlers police that Lee King was apprehended in Dallas, according to an Antlers Police Department Facebook post. The Oklahoma City Police Department also posted on Facebook, saying King was arrested after they relayed information about King's location in Dallas to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The marshals arrested King in Dallas about 4 p.m. Thursday, Oklahoma City police said.

King was identified as the suspect in the shootings of two Arkansas men who may have helped him after he ran out of gas Saturday, the OSBI said in a news release Monday.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 8:30 p.m. Saturday that two men were lying in the roadway on Interstate 40 near Vian. Both men had been shot, the OSBI said.