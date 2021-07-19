Suspect identified in Sequoyah County double shooting allegedly tied to Oklahoma City carjacking

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified a man agents are searching for in connection with a Sequoyah County double shooting.
Lee King, who is known to have connections in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Houston, is the suspect in a Saturday double shooting that sent two Arkansas men to the hospital in critical condition, the OSBI said Monday in a news release.
About 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office was notified that two men were lying in the roadway on Interstate 40 near Vian. Both men had been shot, the OSBI said.
Investigators believe the two men were good Samaritans who picked up King after his car ran out of gas and took him to a convenience store in Vian to buy a gas can and gasoline.
The men drove King back to his car, where one was shot in the face and the other was shot multiple times in the torso, the OSBI said. They were in critical condition, according to the news release, but were expected to survive.
King's car matched one stolen during a Saturday morning carjacking in Oklahoma City, the OSBI reported.
Officers with the Antlers Police Department tried to stop a car matching the description of the stolen one, but its driver led the officers to a dead-end road, where he fled into a wooded area.
The man, thought to be King, was last seen in Antlers about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The OSBI said that King should be considered armed and dangerous and that the public should not engage or approach him.
Anyone who has seen King is asked to call 911 or the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.