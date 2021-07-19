Suspect identified in Sequoyah County double shooting allegedly tied to Oklahoma City carjacking

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified a man agents are searching for in connection with a Sequoyah County double shooting.

Lee King, who is known to have connections in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Houston, is the suspect in a Saturday double shooting that sent two Arkansas men to the hospital in critical condition, the OSBI said Monday in a news release.

About 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office was notified that two men were lying in the roadway on Interstate 40 near Vian. Both men had been shot, the OSBI said.

Investigators believe the two men were good Samaritans who picked up King after his car ran out of gas and took him to a convenience store in Vian to buy a gas can and gasoline.

The men drove King back to his car, where one was shot in the face and the other was shot multiple times in the torso, the OSBI said. They were in critical condition, according to the news release, but were expected to survive.

King's car matched one stolen during a Saturday morning carjacking in Oklahoma City, the OSBI reported.