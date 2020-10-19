Supreme Court: Private company exempt from property taxes on gaming machines it leases to tribe

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand an earlier state court decision that determined gaming equipment owned by a private company but leased to tribal casinos was exempt from local personal property taxes.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in declining to review the case, let stand a December 2019 ruling by the Oklahoma Supreme Court that was favorable to the private company.
In that decision, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that federal tribal gaming law preempts state law regarding taxing property related to tribal gaming, even if it isn’t owned by the tribe.
The case involved Tennessee-based Video Gaming Technologies, which has been fighting assessments in at least seven Oklahoma counties on gaming machines it rents to tribal casinos.
Officials for one of those counties that lost at the state level, Rogers County, appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.
The appeal stems from VGT Inc. protests of its 2011, 2012 and 2013 Rogers County personal property tax assessments of $10,087, $8,613 and $10,352 respectively on its gaming machines leased to the Cherokee Nation, according to court records.
The state Supreme Court agreed with VGT’s claims that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act preempted Oklahoma’s laws when it came to taxing the gaming equipment.
“The gaming equipment in this location cannot be used for anything but gaming,” the Oklahoma Supreme Court decision said. “The ad valorem tax would not apply to this gaming equipment in the absence of (the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act), because the gaming equipment is only located in Rogers County due to its use in Indian gaming activities.”
Rogers County Assessor Scott Marsh said that while the annual tax loss may be minimal, it would “open up the door” for other companies that have been watching the case.
“It’s not a major decision in terms of revenue. It’s just a fairness issue,” Marsh said.
He said property owners who pay property taxes will shoulder a greater burden of tax levies as a result of the ruling. Schools, libraries and local governments are among property tax recipients.
Attorneys for Tulsa County Assessor John Wright filed a friend of the court brief in support of Rogers County officials’ stand in the case.
Letting the state court ruling stand would have “widespread impact” on counties that have tribal casinos within them, his court brief maintains.
The case drew some support from at least one member of the Supreme Court.
In a dissent to the denial of certiorari, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas quoted from Chief Justice John Roberts’ dissenting opinion in another case involving tribal jurisdiction that was decided this summer by the court.
That Supreme Court case, now known by its shorthand “McGirt decision” moniker, found that the traditional boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation were still in effect as they were never disestablished by Congress.
“That decision,” Thomas wrote, quoting Roberts’ opinion in the McGirt case, “‘profoundly destabilized the governance of eastern Oklahoma” and “create(d) significant uncertainty” about basic government functions like “taxation.”
“The least we could do now is mitigate some of that uncertainty,” Thomas continued.
A spokesperson for Video Gaming Technologies could not be reached for comment.
The company is a unit of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., an Australian gaming machine manufacturer that acquired VGT in 2014, according the company website.
Featured video
Gallery: Hundreds wait in line hoping for luck at Osage Casino reopening
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.