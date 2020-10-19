Supreme Court: Private company exempt from property taxes on gaming machines it leases to tribe

“The gaming equipment in this location cannot be used for anything but gaming,” the Oklahoma Supreme Court decision said. “The ad valorem tax would not apply to this gaming equipment in the absence of (the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act), because the gaming equipment is only located in Rogers County due to its use in Indian gaming activities.”

Rogers County Assessor Scott Marsh said that while the annual tax loss may be minimal, it would “open up the door” for other companies that have been watching the case.

“It’s not a major decision in terms of revenue. It’s just a fairness issue,” Marsh said.

He said property owners who pay property taxes will shoulder a greater burden of tax levies as a result of the ruling. Schools, libraries and local governments are among property tax recipients.

Attorneys for Tulsa County Assessor John Wright filed a friend of the court brief in support of Rogers County officials’ stand in the case.

Letting the state court ruling stand would have “widespread impact” on counties that have tribal casinos within them, his court brief maintains.

The case drew some support from at least one member of the Supreme Court.